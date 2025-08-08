Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 16

Indianapolis 6 3 7 0 — 16 Baltimore 14 7 0 3 — 24 First Quarter Ind_FG Shrader 53,…

Indianapolis 6 3 7 0 — 16 Baltimore 14 7 0 3 — 24

First Quarter

Ind_FG Shrader 53, 11:51.

Bal_K.Mitchell 22 run (Loop kick), 8:10.

Bal_Wester 87 punt return (Loop kick), 2:15.

Ind_FG Shrader 33, :09.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Shrader 39, 2:14.

Bal_Ali 2 run (Loop kick), 1:26.

Third Quarter

Ind_Herbert 1 run (Trujillo kick), 7:13.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Loop 52, 4:41.

A_63,302.

___

Ind Bal First downs 19 15 Total Net Yards 366 226 Rushes-yards 28-126 42-177 Passing 240 49 Punt Returns 3-37 4-109 Kickoff Returns 4-108 5-156 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 1-2 Comp-Att-Int 24-48-1 5-16-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 2-10 Punts 6-46.333 5-48.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-107 7-43 Time of Possession 32:39 27:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Bentley 7-35, Leonard 4-34, Herbert 7-29, Giddens 6-17, Goodson 4-11. Baltimore, Mitchell 9-68, Johnson 18-57, Ali 9-37, Leary 6-15.

PASSING_Indianapolis, D.Jones 10-21-0-144, Leonard 12-24-1-92, Richardson 2-3-0-21. Baltimore, Leary 3-12-1-43, Rush 2-4-1-16.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Owen 4-18, Dulin 3-54, Warren 3-40, Ajou 3-18, Mitchell 2-37, Woods 2-23, Gould 2-12, Treadwell 1-24, Mallory 1-15, Ogletree 1-7, McKeon 1-5, Parker 1-4. Baltimore, Wester 2-41, Wallace 1-9, Kolar 1-7, Johnson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Shrader 52. Baltimore, Loop 46.

