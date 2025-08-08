Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 16

|Indianapolis
|6
|3
|7
|0
|—
|16
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|0
|3
|—
|24
First Quarter
Ind_FG Shrader 53, 11:51.
Bal_K.Mitchell 22 run (Loop kick), 8:10.
Bal_Wester 87 punt return (Loop kick), 2:15.
Ind_FG Shrader 33, :09.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Shrader 39, 2:14.
Bal_Ali 2 run (Loop kick), 1:26.
Third Quarter
Ind_Herbert 1 run (Trujillo kick), 7:13.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Loop 52, 4:41.
A_63,302.
___
|Ind
|Bal
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|366
|226
|Rushes-yards
|28-126
|42-177
|Passing
|240
|49
|Punt Returns
|3-37
|4-109
|Kickoff Returns
|4-108
|5-156
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-48-1
|5-16-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|2-10
|Punts
|6-46.333
|5-48.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-107
|7-43
|Time of Possession
|32:39
|27:21
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Bentley 7-35, Leonard 4-34, Herbert 7-29, Giddens 6-17, Goodson 4-11. Baltimore, Mitchell 9-68, Johnson 18-57, Ali 9-37, Leary 6-15.
PASSING_Indianapolis, D.Jones 10-21-0-144, Leonard 12-24-1-92, Richardson 2-3-0-21. Baltimore, Leary 3-12-1-43, Rush 2-4-1-16.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Owen 4-18, Dulin 3-54, Warren 3-40, Ajou 3-18, Mitchell 2-37, Woods 2-23, Gould 2-12, Treadwell 1-24, Mallory 1-15, Ogletree 1-7, McKeon 1-5, Parker 1-4. Baltimore, Wester 2-41, Wallace 1-9, Kolar 1-7, Johnson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Shrader 52. Baltimore, Loop 46.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.