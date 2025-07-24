Kentucky Oaks moves to primetime TV for the first time in 2026

The Kentucky Oaks is shifting to primetime for the 152nd edition of the race for 3-year-old fillies.

It will be run at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock on May 1, 2026, Churchill Downs and NBC Sports announced Thursday.

The $1.5 million race that is traditionally held the day before the Kentucky Derby has had a post time shortly before 6 p.m. ET for years. Next year will be the first time it’s been run as late as 8 p.m., which puts it in twilight in the Eastern Time Zone.

“By moving the Kentucky Oaks to primetime, we’re giving one of horse racing’s most treasured traditions the national stage it deserves,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs. “This decision is rooted in our commitment to growing the sport, reaching new audiences and creating unforgettable experiences for our fans.”

The 152nd Kentucky Derby will air May 2 on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The race typically goes off shortly after 7 p.m. ET. This year’s Derby, won by Sovereignty, was the most watched edition since 1989. The audience averaged an NBC record of 17.7 million, peaking at 21.8 million from 7-7:15 p.m. ET during the race.

Last year, NBC Sports and Churchill Downs extended their deal to air the Derby through 2032, making the network the longest running home of the race. It first aired on NBC in 2001.

