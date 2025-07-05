Greensboro Grasshoppers’ Curtis, 2 relievers combine for a perfect game against Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Khristian Curtis and relievers Jake Shirk and Michael Walsh combined for the first perfect game in…

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Khristian Curtis and relievers Jake Shirk and Michael Walsh combined for the first perfect game in an affiliated minor league since 2017, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 2-0 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Friday night.

The Grasshoppers are a Pittsburgh Pirates farm team in the High-A South Atlantic League. The Ironbirds are a Baltimore affiliate.

Curtis struck out 10 in six innings, Shirk fanned four more in two innings and Walsh added two in the ninth — the last against Cole Urman for the final out.

Titus Dumitru homered in the fifth to open the scoring.

