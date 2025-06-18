Toglia and Moniak a part of record setting 7-homer barrage for Rockies in win at Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Rockies flexed their muscles on Tuesday night with a franchise record-tying seven home runs in a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Rockies flexed their muscles on Tuesday night with a franchise record-tying seven home runs in a 10-6 win over Washington at Nationals Park, and reminding fans of powerful Colorado teams of the past.

Michael Toglia connected on two for the second multihomer performance of his career. Hunter Goodman hit his third homer in the series, a three-run shot that highlighted a six-run uprising in the seventh that broke open a close game as the Rockies won their third in a row.

Thairo Estrada, Sam Hilliard, Ryan McMahon and Mickey Moniak also homered for the Rockies.

It was a big night for Toglia, who just returned after being sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on May 31. He has four hits in the series.

“Felt pretty awesome,” Toglia said. “Not going to lie. Not everything has gone according to plan for this season but I think that’s the mistake in baseball is trying to plan out the season before it happens.”

The Rockies hit seven homers in a game for the third time, and first since May 31, 2016 against the Reds.

It’s been a tough season for the Rockies with a major league-worst 16-57 record, but the night reminded fans of Colorado teams of the past that hit homer after homer, usually in the thin air at Coors Field in Denver.

“Anything can happen on any given night in this game,” said Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer. “I know we are the Colorado Rockies but the numbers will show that we are not really a home run hitting team. But tonight was a good approach, good plan and executed it well.”

Moniak hit the last of the seven homers on Tuesday. It was the second time in the modern era a team had hit seven or more homers and had 10 or fewer hits in a game. The Angels were the last team to do it on Aug. 4, 2022, against the Athletics.

Moniak was a part of that record night as well.

“That was my first hit as an Angel so I definitely was not trying to hit a homer,” Moniak said. “I was just trying to get on base. It’s a crazy stat. There’s all these weird, wacky stats in baseball. To say I’m a part of that one is pretty cool. It’s something to tell grandkids and kids. It’s awesome.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.