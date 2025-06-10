Sawyer Gipson-Long improves in second outing since returning to the Detroit Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — One of these days, likely sooner rather than later, Sawyer Gipson-Long will celebrate his first pitching victory…

BALTIMORE (AP) — One of these days, likely sooner rather than later, Sawyer Gipson-Long will celebrate his first pitching victory since 2023.

At this point in his up-and-down career, the right-hander is just happy to be on the mound again.

Pitching for Detroit for the second time since returning from Tommy John and hip surgeries, Gipson-Long turned in an impressive performance at Baltimore on Tuesday night. Coming out of the bullpen, he struck out five while allowing one run and three hits over 4 2/3 innings in the Tigers’ 5-3 victory.

The 27-year-old Gipson-Long didn’t get the win, but he contributed. And that was plenty good enough.

“The only thing that really matters is that the Tigers win,” Gipson-Long said. “We all did our job. The stats are nice to see, but I know if I’m competing with each pitch and have conviction with each pitch, those numbers will be good over the course of a season.”

The last time Gipson-Long notched a win was on Sept. 10, 2023, against the Chicago White Sox.

He began the 2024 season on the injured list with a groin strain. After just one rehab start, Gipson-Long underwent elbow surgery that April, followed by left hip surgery in July.

He returned to the big leagues last week, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings against the White Sox.

The second time around, this time against the Orioles, Gipson-Long was more effective and confident.

“It was nice tonight,” he said. “I felt like I was pitching with a little more conviction. My tempo was up. I wasn’t so much worried about just getting my feet under me and being healthy. I felt like I was making better pitches, and the results were good.”

Catcher Dillon Dingle concurred.

“His stuff was night and day better,” Dingler said. “I’m not saying that his stuff last time wasn’t good, but the strides he made from that last start was incredible. He’s got to be happy with that.”

And now, it appears the Tigers — who already own the majors’ best record at 44-24 — have another weapon in the rotation. Or, out of the bullpen if need be.

“He was excellent,” manager AJ Hinch said. “He gave us everything that we wanted. I feel like he could have started the game and been just fine. Either way, pounding the strike zone and being pitch efficient makes him pretty good.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.