Kentucky Derby averages 17.7 million viewers, giving NBC its most-watched Run for the Roses

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sovereignty's win in Saturday's Kentucky Derby averaged 17.7 million fans on NBC and Peacock, the largest audience for the Run for the Roses since 1989 and the biggest since NBC took over the rights in 2001.

It was a 6% increase over last year according to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. The audience peaked at 21.8 million from 7-7:15 p.m. EDT, as Sovereignty ran to a 1½-length victory over Journalism.

Sunday Silence’s victory in the 1989 Derby averaged 18.5 million on ABC.

NBC has averaged at least 15 million viewers across all platforms for 10 of the last 12 Kentucky Derby races contested in May. The 2020 race was moved to the first weekend in September due to COVID-19.

