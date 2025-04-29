Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaves in 1st inning with right oblique discomfort

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Tuesday night’s game against Baltimore in the top…

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Tuesday night’s game against Baltimore in the top of the first inning with right oblique discomfort.

The injury was initially announced as a flank injury, an unusual description that caused Chisholm to chuckle after the game. He said it could also be described as an oblique issue.

Chisholm said he wasn’t worried about needing to go on the injured list.

“I’m really not as concerned as everybody else,” Chisholm said. “I tore my oblique before. I know it’s not torn or anything.”

Manager Aaron Boone, however, said Chisholm will have testing on the team’s off day Thursday.

Chisholm hurt himself while swinging. After being checked on, he stayed at the plate and hit a double, advancing to third on an error by right fielder Ramón Laureano.

After that, he was replaced by pinch-runner Oswald Peraza.

The hit Tuesday improved Chisholm’s average to .181. He does have seven homers on the year.

