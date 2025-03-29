Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws during the first inning of baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday,…

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws during the first inning of baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP/Christopher Katsarov) Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws during the first inning of baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP/Christopher Katsarov) TORONTO (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his debut start with the Blue Jays on Saturday because of soreness in his right lat muscle.

“I just didn’t feel like I could really let the ball go,” Scherzer said, adding that he felt the soreness during his pregame warmup.

“I had to back down the effort level,” Scherzer said. “I was able to at least get through three and not blow up the bullpen but, after that third inning, I could just kind of tell we’re in imminent danger.”

Facing Baltimore, Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits, including two solo home runs. He threw 45 pitches, 28 for strikes. He struck out one and walked none.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said he didn’t want to push Scherzer too hard in his season debut.

“We want to be smart,” Schneider said. “First outing of the year. Obviously, we need him.”

The 40-year-old Scherzer said Saturday’s lat issue is directly related to lingering thumb pain that forced him to push back a spring training start earlier this month.

“Everything is compensating because of that thumb,” Scherzer said. “Even though I was able to grip the ball a little bit better today, I still have discomfort in my thumb and my arm is making adjustments because of that. That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Scherzer signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

Calling himself “frustrated,” Scherzer said solving the thumb issue is his top priority.

“This thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health,” he said. “I’ve got to get this 100 percent before I pitch again.”

Baltimore’s Colton Cowser put Scherzer in an early hole Saturday with a 417-foot drive to center on the second pitch of the game.

Jordan Westburg’s two-out drive off Scherzer traveled 434 feet for the longest home run of his career.

Right-hander Richard Lovelady replaced Scherzer in the fourth and took the loss in Baltimore’s 9-5 victory.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.