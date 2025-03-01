Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A North 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Dundalk 60, Parkville 56
Class 4A South 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Northwood 68, Hyattsville Northwestern 67
Class 3A South 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Howard 78, Northeast – AA 49
Class 2A East 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Fallston 67, Rising Sun 45
Class 3A North 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Milford Mill 48, Catonsville 39
Class 1A East 2=
Region Quarterfinal=
Pocomoke 86, Crisfield 66
Class 1A North 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Benjamin Franklin High School 62, Coppin 28
Class 1A West 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Oakland Southern 77, Northern Garrett 54
Class 1A West 2=
Region Quarterfinal=
Smithsburg 59, Boonsboro 50
