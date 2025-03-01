Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 4A North 1= Region Quarterfinal= Dundalk 60, Parkville 56 Class 4A South 1= Region Quarterfinal= Northwood…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A North 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Dundalk 60, Parkville 56

Class 4A South 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Northwood 68, Hyattsville Northwestern 67

Class 3A South 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Howard 78, Northeast – AA 49

Class 2A East 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Fallston 67, Rising Sun 45

Class 3A North 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Milford Mill 48, Catonsville 39

Class 1A East 2=

Region Quarterfinal=

Pocomoke 86, Crisfield 66

Class 1A North 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Benjamin Franklin High School 62, Coppin 28

Class 1A West 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Oakland Southern 77, Northern Garrett 54

Class 1A West 2=

Region Quarterfinal=

Smithsburg 59, Boonsboro 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.