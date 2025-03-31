Navy’s Chet Gladchuk is retiring after 24 years as athletic director

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk is retiring. Gladchuk is the second-longest tenured AD in the FBS after 24 years.

FILE - A Navy Midshipman signals his classmate on the field ahead of an NCAA college football game against Army in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo. Bump Army-Navy or go head-to-head with NFL? That's the choice facing those in charge with expanding the College Football Playoff if they want to take the format from four to 12 teams (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP/Matt Rourke) FILE - A Navy Midshipman signals his classmate on the field ahead of an NCAA college football game against Army in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo. Bump Army-Navy or go head-to-head with NFL? That's the choice facing those in charge with expanding the College Football Playoff if they want to take the format from four to 12 teams (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP/Matt Rourke) ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk is retiring after 24 years.

Gladchuk is the second-longest tenured AD in the Football Bowl Subdivision, trailing only Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione. The academy said Monday it would start a national search for a replacement, and the new AD will take over “upon a timely transition.”

Since Gladchuk has been AD, Navy has added six varsity sports. It now has 36, tied with Stanford and Ohio State for the most in the FBS. He has overseen an era that’s included four national championships for the Midshipmen. He also moved the football program into the American Athletic Conference after 134 years as an independent.

Gladchuk came to Navy after he was the AD at Houston for four years. Prior to that, he was AD for eight years at Boston College, his alma mater, and at Tulane from 1987-90.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.