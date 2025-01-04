Maryland visits No. 9 Oregon after Cook’s 20-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland Terrapins (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oregon plays Maryland after Supreme Cook scored 20 points in Oregon’s 109-77 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Ducks are 6-2 in home games. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Bittle averaging 2.1.

The Terrapins are 1-2 in conference games. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.1 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 4.3.

Oregon makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Maryland averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is averaging 10.6 points for the Ducks.

Gillespie is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

