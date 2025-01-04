Binghamton hosts UMBC following Banks’ 28-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (8-7) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-7) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -2; over/under…

UMBC Retrievers (8-7) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-7)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces Binghamton after Marcus Banks scored 28 points in UMBC’s 96-93 overtime win over the American Eagles.

The Bearcats are 4-1 on their home court. Binghamton has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Retrievers are 2-4 in road games. UMBC scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Binghamton makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). UMBC has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Walsh is averaging 9.5 points and 10 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Bryce Johnson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Retrievers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

