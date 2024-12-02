Rams claim CB Emmanuel Forbes off waivers from Washington

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed cornerback Emmanuel Forbes off waivers from Washington.

The Rams (6-6) announced the move Monday. They waived undrafted rookie defensive back Charles Woods to make room on the roster.

Forbes was the 16th overall draft pick in 2023, but the Commanders released him Saturday in yet another latest flop for their first-round selections under former coach Ron Rivera.

Forbes started 10 games as a rookie, but the Mississippi State product got benched during the season — and his playing time dwindled to almost nothing under new coach Dan Quinn this season. Forbes was considered undersized to be an elite NFL defensive back before Washington used a first-round pick on him, and his play did little to discourage that perception.

But the Rams are taking a flier on Forbes to help their mediocre pass defense.

Darious Williams, a member of the Rams’ Super Bowl championship team who returned to Los Angeles this season as a free agent, has been their best cover corner, but he struggled in Sunday’s victory over New Orleans. Third-year pro Cobie Durant has started all 12 games this season with one interception.

Los Angeles already traded Tre’Davious White, its other major offseason signing at cornerback, after the former Pro Bowler failed to perform. The Rams shipped White to Baltimore for a seventh-round pick swap last month.

Woods has played in nine games for the Rams, appearing mostly on special teams.

Los Angeles hosts Buffalo on Sunday.

