Steelers LB Alex Highsmith to miss showdown with Ravens because of ankle injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their AFC North showdown with rival Baltimore without outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Highsmith is “week to week” after Highsmith twisted his left ankle late in a 28-27 victory over Washington last Sunday. Highsmith suffered the injury while chasing down Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the fourth quarter.

This is the second time this season Highsmith has missed time. A groin injury forced him to sit out three games earlier this season.

Highsmith will be replaced in the starting lineup by either Nick Herbig or Preston Smith. Herbig’s been out a month with a hamstring injury, but Tomlin said he’s “comfortable” that Herbig will be available when Pittsburgh (7-2) hosts Baltimore (7-3). The Steelers also have Preston Smith after acquiring the veteran edge rusher from Green Bay last week.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin, who left late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed issue, is also expected to play. Tomlin is less sure about cornerback Donte Jackson, who injured his hamstring against Washington. While Tomlin said Jackson felt good on Tuesday that might not mean anything when practice begins on Wednesday.

The meeting with Baltimore is the start of a tough finishing stretch for the Steelers that includes six games against AFC North opponents.

“I’ll play them whenever they schedule us,” Tomlin said. “We got no control over schedule. Our goal is to beat everybody.”

