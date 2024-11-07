Baltimore 35, Cincinnati 34

Cincinnati 7 7 7 13 — 34 Baltimore 0 7 7 21 — 35 First Quarter Cin_C.Brown 1 run (McPherson…

Cincinnati 7 7 7 13 — 34 Baltimore 0 7 7 21 — 35

First Quarter

Cin_C.Brown 1 run (McPherson kick), 9:23.

Second Quarter

Bal_Agholor 6 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:04.

Cin_Hudson 3 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :30.

Third Quarter

Cin_Chase 67 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:09.

Bal_Henry 1 run (Tucker kick), 4:12.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Wallace 84 pass from L.Jackson (kick failed), 13:30.

Bal_Andrews 18 pass from L.Jackson (L.Jackson run), 5:50.

Cin_Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 5:37.

Bal_Bateman 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:49.

Cin_Chase 5 pass from Burrow (pass failed), :38.

A_71,439.

___

Cin Bal First downs 27 20 Total Net Yards 471 390 Rushes-yards 16-50 25-99 Passing 421 291 Punt Returns 2–3 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-17 1-30 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 34-56-0 25-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-7 0-0 Punts 3-41.333 5-46.2 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-23 11-81 Time of Possession 31:35 28:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, C.Brown 13-43, Burrow 2-6, Hudson 1-1. Baltimore, Henry 16-68, L.Jackson 7-33, Hill 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 34-56-0-428. Baltimore, L.Jackson 25-33-0-291.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 11-264, C.Brown 9-52, Hudson 6-42, Gesicki 4-30, Iosivas 2-29, Burton 1-11, Grandy 1-0. Baltimore, Andrews 6-68, Bateman 6-54, Flowers 4-34, Wallace 3-115, Hill 2-0, D.Johnson 1-7, Agholor 1-6, Kolar 1-4, Henry 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

