Baltimore 35, Cincinnati 34

|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|7
|13
|—
|34
|Baltimore
|0
|7
|7
|21
|—
|35
First Quarter
Cin_C.Brown 1 run (McPherson kick), 9:23.
Second Quarter
Bal_Agholor 6 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:04.
Cin_Hudson 3 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :30.
Third Quarter
Cin_Chase 67 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:09.
Bal_Henry 1 run (Tucker kick), 4:12.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Wallace 84 pass from L.Jackson (kick failed), 13:30.
Bal_Andrews 18 pass from L.Jackson (L.Jackson run), 5:50.
Cin_Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 5:37.
Bal_Bateman 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:49.
Cin_Chase 5 pass from Burrow (pass failed), :38.
A_71,439.
___
|Cin
|Bal
|First downs
|27
|20
|Total Net Yards
|471
|390
|Rushes-yards
|16-50
|25-99
|Passing
|421
|291
|Punt Returns
|2–3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-56-0
|25-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-7
|0-0
|Punts
|3-41.333
|5-46.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-23
|11-81
|Time of Possession
|31:35
|28:25
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, C.Brown 13-43, Burrow 2-6, Hudson 1-1. Baltimore, Henry 16-68, L.Jackson 7-33, Hill 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 34-56-0-428. Baltimore, L.Jackson 25-33-0-291.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 11-264, C.Brown 9-52, Hudson 6-42, Gesicki 4-30, Iosivas 2-29, Burton 1-11, Grandy 1-0. Baltimore, Andrews 6-68, Bateman 6-54, Flowers 4-34, Wallace 3-115, Hill 2-0, D.Johnson 1-7, Agholor 1-6, Kolar 1-4, Henry 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
