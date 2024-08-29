Last-second touchdown by Rutgers miffs Howard coach in 44-7 loss

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Howard coach Larry Scott wasn’t happy with Rutgers coach Greg Schiano after the Scarlet Knights scored…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Howard coach Larry Scott wasn’t happy with Rutgers coach Greg Schiano after the Scarlet Knights scored a touchdown on the final play in a 44-7 win on Thursday night.

Scott walked across the field and shook hands with Schiano after the game ended and seemed to say something to the Rutgers coach. Schiano turned around and it was unclear whether he responded.

In his post-game news conference, Scott was clear he didn’t like watching Antwan Raymond score on an 11-yard run as time expired in regulation. He said that’s not what he would have done.

When asked what he said to Schiano, he refused to say.

Scott said he didn’t know why Schiano did what he did at the end of the game, but he felt it could have been handled differently and was frustrated by what happened.

“I think we’re both two competitive people,” Scott said. “And in that situation, I would choose to handle it a little bit differently. I can’t speak for him. I have a lot of respect for coach Schiano, what he’s done and what he’s been able to do. But we’re both competitive. And in that situation, you know, just a little bit of frustration came out because I thought it would have been handled differently. But he might as well.”

Schiano made no apologies for the way he coached.

“Guys practiced all training camp. They deserve to play,” Schiano said. “There was no running it up. If it was running it up, you don’t use timeouts when you have the ball. You let the game end. That wasn’t retaliatory. We were going to run plays. We bring a team in here to play us. We bring them here. We bring them in, we’ve got to win and we’ve got to get reps. And they were there, we took them.”

Howard had called two timeouts on its previous possession and turned the ball over on downs at its own 31.

Raymond had runs of 20 and 11 yards in scoring on the final two-play drive, breaking several tackles on each run.

Schiano called Scott a good coach who he respects.

“I’m very comfortable with the way we handle our team, that I handle our team. And if I wasn’t, I’d tell you that too,” Schiano said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.