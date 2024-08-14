Gunnar Henderson’s 30th home run lifts the Orioles to a 4-1 win over Washington and a series split

Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the first, Dean Kremer stopped a four-start losing streak and the Baltimore Orioles salvaged a split of their two-game series against Washington with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, celebrates with Austin Slater (15) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, celebrates with Austin Slater (15) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the first, Dean Kremer stopped a four-start losing streak and the Baltimore Orioles salvaged a split of their two-game series against Washington with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.

Kremer (5-9) outdueled DJ Herz (2-5) in a sharply pitched game, allowing a run and five hits over six innings. Yennier Cano and Cionel Pérez each worked a perfect inning of relief, and Seranthony Domínguez followed with a hitless ninth for his second save since joining the Orioles before the trade deadline.

It was the first scoreless performance for the Baltimore bullpen in six games. Over the previous five, Orioles relievers had allowed 11 runs in 14 innings.

It was the first hitless game for the bullpen since July 19.

“It felt like a normal baseball game. We haven’t played many of them,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We pitched really well, we were solid defensively. Gunnar huge hit early, and then a nice little rally there late in the game.”

Herz permitted two runs and four hits in six innings.

Henderson gave Baltimore a 2-0 lead with his 30th home run of the year, and that was all the Orioles needed. The only run for the Nationals came in the second on Alex Call’s RBI double. Anthony Santander nearly made a running catch in right field but the ball popped in and out of his glove.

Baltimore entered a half-game behind the Yankees atop the AL East, with New York playing at Chicago on Wednesday night.

Baltimore’s Coby Mayo lined a single to left in the fifth for his first big league hit after an 0-for-16 start.

“Sigh of relief, for sure,” Mayo said. “I was never too stressed about the hit, but then it gets to you a little bit.”

Mayo drew a walk in the seventh, and fellow rookie infielder Jackson Holliday followed with an RBI single.

A sacrifice fly later that inning by Adley Rutschman made it 4-1.

Holliday made a sliding stop to start a slick double play up the middle with Henderson that ended the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Hyde said RP Jacob Webb (right elbow) still hasn’t played catch yet, but that may happen in the next few days. RP Danny Coulombe (left elbow) is in the “entry stage” of throwing.

Nationals: 3B José Tena (thumb) did not play. … RHP Jacob Barnes was hit on the leg by Ryan O’Hearn’s comebacker in the seventh but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Begin a four-game set at Philadelphia on Thursday night. Washington sends Mitchell Parker (6-6) to the mound against Zack Wheeler (11-5).

Orioles: Start a four-game home series against Boston on Thursday night. Zach Eflin (8-7) starts for Baltimore against Nick Pivetta (5-7).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.