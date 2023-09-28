GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | What benefits are in danger? | McCarthy rejects Senate bill | Coping as a fed worker
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Red Sox put RHP…

Red Sox put RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day IL with a viral infection

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put right-handed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list with a viral infection Thursday, ending his season.

“He’s been sick for a while, hasn’t been able to bounce back,” manager Alex Cora said before Boston’s game at Baltimore. “We decided to put him on the IL.”

Cora said Martin was going home and having testing.

Martin had a terrific season for the Red Sox, going 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA in in 55 appearances. This was his first year with Boston.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Nick Robertson from Triple-A Worcester to fill Martin’s roster spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up