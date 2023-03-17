MARCH MADNESS: Where is Fairleigh Dickinson | Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Jockey Jaime Rodriguez rides…

Jockey Jaime Rodriguez rides 7 winners on Laurel card

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Jaime Rodriguez rode a record-tying seven winners at Laurel on Friday.

The 32-year-old jockey tied two others for the most wins on a single card at the Maryland racetrack. Horacio Karamanos had seven straight wins on Dec. 15, 1969, and Horacio Karamanos tied it on Oct. 26, 2002.

“Seven wins in one day?” Rodriguez said. “It’s impressive.”

Rodriguez won the first five races on the card. He then won the seventh and capped his day with a win in the eighth.

Rodriguez, from Puerto Rico, had a career year in 2022, with career bests in wins (243) and purse earnings ($7.5 million). He ranked seventh among North American riders in wins.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up