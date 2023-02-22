Live Radio
Perry’s 27 lead Loyola of Maryland past Holy Cross 90-68

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 9:32 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Deon Perry had 27 points in Loyola of Maryland’s 90-68 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Perry added three steals for the Greyhounds (11-19, 6-11 Patriot League). Jaylin Andrews added 17 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Kenny Jones finished with 12 points.

Joseph Octave finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Crusaders (10-20, 7-10). Will Batchelder added 13 points for Holy Cross. Nolan Dorsey also put up 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

