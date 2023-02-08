Mann scores 18, Army knocks off Loyola (MD) 76-70

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Mann scored 18 points as Army beat Loyola of Maryland 76-70 on Wednesday night.…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Mann scored 18 points as Army beat Loyola of Maryland 76-70 on Wednesday night.

Mann added five rebounds and three steals for the Black Knights (14-12, 8-5 Patriot League). Ethan Roberts added 17 points and seven rebounds. Coleton Benson finished with 13 points.

The Greyhounds (8-18, 3-10) were led by Jaylin Andrews, who posted 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Deon Perry added 17 points and two steals for Loyola.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.