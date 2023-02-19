Live Radio
Leffew scores 22, Mount St. Mary’s hold off Canisius 75-74

The Associated Press

February 19, 2023, 4:56 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dakota Leffew scored 22 points and Mount St. Mary’s held off Canisius 75-74 on Sunday.

Leffew added three steals for the Mountaineers (10-18, 6-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia added 18 points and George Tinsley hit two 3-pointers and scored 11.

Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins (7-19, 5-12) with 28 points. Tahj Staveskie added 17 points and six assists. Jacco Fritz contributed 12 points and five assists.

Both teams next play Friday. Mount St. Mary’s hosts Iona, while Canisius hosts Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

