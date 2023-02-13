Bankston scores 22, Norfolk State routs Delaware State 97-58

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston scored 22 points as Norfolk State beat Delaware State 97-58 on Monday night. Bankston…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston scored 22 points as Norfolk State beat Delaware State 97-58 on Monday night.

Bankston also grabbed five rebounds and blocked six shots for the Spartans (18-7, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Terrance Jones shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

O’Koye Parker led the Hornets (5-19, 3-7) with 19 points. Martez Robinson added 12 points and four steals Raymond Somerville also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Norfolk State hosts Morgan State, while Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

