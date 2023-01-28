Young, Carey lead Maryland past Nebraska 82-63

Jahmir Young had 18 points, seven assists, and six steals, Donald Carey added 16 points, and Maryland defeated Nebraska 82-63 on Saturday.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 18 points, seven assists, and six steals, Donald Carey added 16 points, and Maryland defeated Nebraska 82-63 on Saturday.

Donta Scott added 12 points, Hakim Hart 11, and Patrick Emilien 10. Emilien had seven rebounds and Hart added five assists. Young had one huge block that denied Nebraska a fast-break layup.

Derrick Walker had 16 points and eight rebounds for Nebraska and walk-on Sam Hoiberg scored 15. A series of injuries has left the Cornhuskers with nine available scholarship players.

Although Maryland led by double digits for most of the second half, a 3-pointer by Wilhelm Breidenbach had the Cornhuskers within 59-50 with 9:06 to go in the game. Maryland quickly scored the next seven points and the lead continued to grow, peaking at 74-52 on a three-point play by Hart with 5:50 left. The lead was 22 again when Carey hit two free throws with 4:02 remaining.

Nebraska outshot Maryland 55.3%-44.6%, but the Terrapins had a 15-point advantage at the free-throw line. Maryland made 24 of 26 (92.3%) compared to Nebraska’s 9 of 15 (60%).

Young was 9 for 9 at the foul line and made Hart 7 of 7. The only Maryland player to miss a free throw was Edelin, who was 0 for 2.

The Terrapins shot 45.8% in the first half, had 11 points after Nebraska’s seven turnovers, and made all 13 of their free-throw attempts to build a 40-30 lead at the break.

Maryland (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) is 11-1 at home this season, including ranked wins over Illinois and Ohio State. The Terps are 11-3 all-time against Nebraska and have won five straight in the series.

Nebraska (10-12, 2-7 Big Ten) has lost three in a row while needing one win to pass last season’s total and one conference win to match last season’s Big Ten total. Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg remains at 149 career wins.

Maryland players celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a “50” patch on their uniforms and their shooting jerseys had a large “50” on the front.

Maryland’s next game is Tuesday at home against Indiana. Nebraska plays at Illinois on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.