Timberlake’s 17 lead Towson over Hofstra 68-47

Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points to help Towson defeat Hofstra 68-47 on Monday.

Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and three blocks.

Aaron Estrada led the Pride (12-8, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Jaquan Carlos added nine points and five assists for Hofstra. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom also had seven points and nine rebounds.

