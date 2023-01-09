BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Styles guides Maryland-Eastern Shore over Howard 82-73

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 10:36 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zion Styles had 15 points to guide Maryland-Eastern Shore to an 82-73 victory over Howard on Monday night.

Styles also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Hawks (8-8, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kevon Voyles scored 14 points. Troy Hupstead had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Bison (8-10, 1-1) were led by Jelani Williams with 23 points. Elijah Hawkins added 17 points and four assists, while William Settle scored 13.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Delaware State while Howard visits Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

