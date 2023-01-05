SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Rucker scores 35 as Army beats Loyola (MD) 78-55

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 10:01 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 35 points and Army beat Loyola (Md.) 78-55 on Thursday night.

Rucker also contributed four steals for the Black Knights (9-7). Charlie Peterson added 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Ethan Roberts shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Greyhounds (5-11) were led by Kenny Jones, who posted 16 points and three steals. Chris Kuzemka added 10 points and two steals for Loyola. Alonso Faure also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

