Nelson’s 20 lead Manhattan past Mount St. Mary’s 62-57

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Anthony Nelson had 20 points in Manhattan’s 62-57 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.

Nelson added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Jaspers (6-10, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Logan Padgett was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

George Tinsley led the way for the Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. Dakota Leffew added 10 points and two steals for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, Jaylin Gibson had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Manhattan plays Friday against Iona at home, and Mount St. Mary’s hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

