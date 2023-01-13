SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Nelson’s 20 lead Manhattan past Mount St. Mary’s 62-57

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 9:36 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Anthony Nelson had 20 points in Manhattan’s 62-57 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.

Nelson added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Jaspers (6-10, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Logan Padgett was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

George Tinsley led the way for the Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. Dakota Leffew added 10 points and two steals for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, Jaylin Gibson had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Manhattan plays Friday against Iona at home, and Mount St. Mary’s hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday.

