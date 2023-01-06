BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 89, Joppatowne 69
Bethesda 56, Walt Whitman 43
Boonsboro 61, Brunswick 42
Broadneck 75, Old Mill 64
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 50, Crossland 46
Clarksburg 41, Quince Orchard 34
Episcopal, Va. 82, Sandy Spring Friends School 70
Fort Hill 68, Mountain Ridge 54
Frederick 61, Thomas Johnson 44
Frederick Christian Academy 57, Temple Baptist, Va. 37
Great Mills 47, Leonardtown 41
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 62, SHABACH! Christian 61
Huntingtown 67, Calvert 34
Independent Baptist Academy 59, Milford Christian Academy, Ohio 8
Kenwood 62, Towson 35
La Plata 63, McDonough 58, OT
MD School for the Deaf 63, Frederick Warriors 38
Manchester Valley 64, Century 53
Mt. Carmel 66, Boys Latin 54
North Point 77, Westlake 66
Northwood 50, Montgomery Blair 49
Owings Mills 58, Patapsco 44
Perryville 62, Bohemia Manor 45
Pikesville 71, Dundalk 50
Reservoir 65, Atholton 55
River Hill 65, Long Reach 64
Salisbury 88, Worcester Prep School 43
Salisbury Christian School 47, Calvary Christian, Del. 46
Sherwood 56, Albert Einstein 53
Shining Stars Sportsy, Va. 62, Rosedale Christian 47
South Carroll 45, Winters Mill 26
Springdale Prep 81, Bethel, Va. 70
St. Charles 84, Lackey 77
St. John Paul the Great, Va. 80, Avalon 60
St. Maria Goretti 64, Jefferson, W.Va. 56
Thomas Stone 57, Patuxent 24
Urbana 65, Linganore 57
Western STES 59, Eastern Tech 22
Woodberry Forest, Va. 71, National Christian Academy 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.