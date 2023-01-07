SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Bryant leads Norfolk State past UMES 57-46 in MEAC opener

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 7:02 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 15 points in Norfolk State’s 57-46 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday night.

Bryant added seven assists for the Spartans (11-5). Kris Bankston scored nine points with 12 rebounds and three steals.

Troy Hupstead finished with 10 points for the Hawks (7-8). Kevon Voyles and Da’Shawn Phillip added nine points apiece.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Norfolk State visits Delaware State while Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Howard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

