SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Hunt scores 22 as…

Hunt scores 22 as Wagner takes down Delaware State 58-51

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt had 22 points in Wagner’s 58-51 win over Delaware State on Tuesday night.

Hunt added eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-4). Brandon Brown scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Keyontae Lewis was 2 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

The Hornets (1-11) were led in scoring by Brandon Stone, who finished with 23 points. Delaware State also got eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from Kyle Johnson. Jevin Muniz also recorded seven points and four assists. The loss was the Hornets’ 10th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up