BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Bryant secures 69-59 win…

Bryant secures 69-59 win over Towson

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 16 points as Bryant beat Towson 69-59 on Thursday.

Kenney was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-4). Tyler Brelsford was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to add 13 points. Earl Timberlake shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Charles Thompson led the way for the Tigers (8-5) with 19 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Nicolas Timberlake added 16 points for Towson. Nygal Russell also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up