PREP FOOTBALL=
MPSSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Quince Orchard 42, Broadneck 9
Wise 57, C. H. Flowers 50
Class 4A/3A=
Semifinal=
Arundel 6, Dundalk 0
North Point 17, Urbana 0
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Damascus 42, River Hill 7
Oakdale 27, St. Charles 22
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Kent Island 14, Middletown 7
Milford Mill 40, Stephen Decatur 33
Class 2A/1A=
Semifinal=
Patuxent 43, Harford Tech 21
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Fort Hill 43, Joppatowne 6
Mountain Ridge 49, Brunswick 20
