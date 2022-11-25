PREP FOOTBALL= MPSSAA Playoffs= Class 4A= Semifinal= Quince Orchard 42, Broadneck 9 Wise 57, C. H. Flowers 50 Class 4A/3A=…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MPSSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Quince Orchard 42, Broadneck 9

Wise 57, C. H. Flowers 50

Class 4A/3A=

Semifinal=

Arundel 6, Dundalk 0

North Point 17, Urbana 0

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Damascus 42, River Hill 7

Oakdale 27, St. Charles 22

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Kent Island 14, Middletown 7

Milford Mill 40, Stephen Decatur 33

Class 2A/1A=

Semifinal=

Patuxent 43, Harford Tech 21

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Fort Hill 43, Joppatowne 6

Mountain Ridge 49, Brunswick 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

