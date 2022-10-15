Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 0 Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Blue Ridge School 34 Bishop O’Connell 10, Bishop Ireton 7…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Blue Ridge School 34

Bishop O’Connell 10, Bishop Ireton 7

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38, Richmond Christian 20

Broadwater Academy 42, Kenston Forest 20

Brooke Point 57, Massaponax 14

Episcopal 9, Landon, Md. 0

Fredericksburg Christian 49, Christchurch 0

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Maret, D.C. 42, St. John Paul the Great 10

Menchville 53, Gloucester 13

North Cross 28, St. Michael Catholic 20

Phoebus 62, Kecoughtan 0

The Covenant School 2, Quantico 0

Trinity Episcopal 47, Fork Union Prep 0

Woodberry Forest 27, St. Christopher’s 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.