Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Blue Ridge School 34
Bishop O’Connell 10, Bishop Ireton 7
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38, Richmond Christian 20
Broadwater Academy 42, Kenston Forest 20
Brooke Point 57, Massaponax 14
Episcopal 9, Landon, Md. 0
Fredericksburg Christian 49, Christchurch 0
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
Maret, D.C. 42, St. John Paul the Great 10
Menchville 53, Gloucester 13
North Cross 28, St. Michael Catholic 20
Phoebus 62, Kecoughtan 0
The Covenant School 2, Quantico 0
Trinity Episcopal 47, Fork Union Prep 0
Woodberry Forest 27, St. Christopher’s 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.