PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34
Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6
Bassett 50, Tunstall 14
Bayside 70, Kellam 25
Benedictine 45, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Bluefield, W.Va. 46, Tazewell 20
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14
Briar Woods 21, Independence 12
Brookville 62, Liberty-Bedford 13
Caroline 36, Courtland 22
Cave Spring 34, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28
Chatham 42, William Campbell 34
Clarke County 41, Meridian High School 0
Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12
Colonial Forge 12, Mountain View 8
Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8
Cosby 49, Huguenot 0
Dan River 35, Gretna 14
Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6
East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12
Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0
Falls Church 33, Justice High School 23
Forest Park 23, Gar-Field 9
Frank Cox 24, Landstown 7
Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23
Freedom (South Riding) 15, Osbourn Park 0
Freedom (W) 68, Woodbridge 6
GW-Danville 24, Halifax County 21
Gate City 35, Lee High 21
George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7
Goochland 42, Monticello 14
Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0
Grayson County 34, Giles 14
Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0
Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26
Hayfield 45, Annandale 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 8
Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 14
Herndon 41, Washington-Liberty 20
Highland Springs 55, Hanover 7
Holston 34, Northwood 0
Honaker 41, Hurley 20
James Madison 21, Centreville 18
Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10
Kettle Run 52, Millbrook 32
King George 68, Chancellor 6
Lafayette 35, King William 0
Lake Braddock 35, James Robinson 20
Langley 62, Wakefield 6
Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6
Liberty-Bealeton 49, James Wood 20
Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27
Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7
Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16
Manchester 31, Midlothian 30, 2OT
Mechanicsville High School 12, Henrico 7
Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 0
Narrows 44, Covington 38
Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
Norview 27, Granby 10
Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7
Oscar Smith 52, King’s Fork High School 21
Patriot 35, Osbourn 14
Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0
Portsmouth Christian 36, Northampton 0
Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7
Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0
Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7
Richlands 34, Marion 13
Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6
Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0
Sherando 50, John Handley 29
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18
South County 35, West Springfield 28
South Lakes 23, Chantilly 17
Staunton River 34, Northside 0
Strasburg 42, Madison County 14
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6
Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7
Union 28, Central – Wise 21
Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
West Potomac 33, Alexandria City 7
Western Branch 56, Hickory 3
Westfield 48, Oakton 14
Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14
Woodside 39, Bethel 0
Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7
York 58, Jamestown 0
Yorktown 35, George Marshall 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Point vs. K&Q Central, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
