PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34

Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6

Bassett 50, Tunstall 14

Bayside 70, Kellam 25

Benedictine 45, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Bluefield, W.Va. 46, Tazewell 20

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 14

Briar Woods 21, Independence 12

Brookville 62, Liberty-Bedford 13

Caroline 36, Courtland 22

Cave Spring 34, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28

Chatham 42, William Campbell 34

Clarke County 41, Meridian High School 0

Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12

Colonial Forge 12, Mountain View 8

Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8

Cosby 49, Huguenot 0

Dan River 35, Gretna 14

Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6

East Rockingham 35, Luray 14

Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12

Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0

Falls Church 33, Justice High School 23

Forest Park 23, Gar-Field 9

Frank Cox 24, Landstown 7

Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23

Freedom (South Riding) 15, Osbourn Park 0

Freedom (W) 68, Woodbridge 6

GW-Danville 24, Halifax County 21

Gate City 35, Lee High 21

George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7

Goochland 42, Monticello 14

Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0

Grayson County 34, Giles 14

Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0

Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26

Hayfield 45, Annandale 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 8

Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 14

Herndon 41, Washington-Liberty 20

Highland Springs 55, Hanover 7

Holston 34, Northwood 0

Honaker 41, Hurley 20

James Madison 21, Centreville 18

Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10

Kettle Run 52, Millbrook 32

King George 68, Chancellor 6

Lafayette 35, King William 0

Lake Braddock 35, James Robinson 20

Langley 62, Wakefield 6

Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6

Liberty-Bealeton 49, James Wood 20

Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27

Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7

Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16

Manchester 31, Midlothian 30, 2OT

Mechanicsville High School 12, Henrico 7

Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 0

Narrows 44, Covington 38

Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

Norview 27, Granby 10

Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7

Oscar Smith 52, King’s Fork High School 21

Patriot 35, Osbourn 14

Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0

Portsmouth Christian 36, Northampton 0

Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7

Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0

Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7

Richlands 34, Marion 13

Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6

Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Sherando 50, John Handley 29

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18

South County 35, West Springfield 28

South Lakes 23, Chantilly 17

Staunton River 34, Northside 0

Strasburg 42, Madison County 14

Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12

Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12

Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28

Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6

Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7

Union 28, Central – Wise 21

Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7

West Potomac 33, Alexandria City 7

Western Branch 56, Hickory 3

Westfield 48, Oakton 14

Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14

Woodside 39, Bethel 0

Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7

York 58, Jamestown 0

Yorktown 35, George Marshall 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Point vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

