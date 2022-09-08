Thursday’s Scores

Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | Charles becomes king | World mourns queen | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 10:15 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brunswick Academy 60, Quantico 8

Chincoteague 34, Southampton Academy 28

Clarke County 27, Skyline 16

Freedom (W) 36, Stone Bridge 13

James River-Buchanan 47, Parry McCluer 7

James River-Midlothian 14, Cosby 7, OT

Meadowbrook 12, J.R. Tucker 6

Patriot 37, Forest Park 20

Phoebus 25, Warwick 0

Pulaski County 35, Bluefield, W.Va. 33

Thomas Dale 42, Hermitage 21

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

