Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brunswick Academy 60, Quantico 8
Chincoteague 34, Southampton Academy 28
Clarke County 27, Skyline 16
Freedom (W) 36, Stone Bridge 13
James River-Buchanan 47, Parry McCluer 7
James River-Midlothian 14, Cosby 7, OT
Meadowbrook 12, J.R. Tucker 6
Patriot 37, Forest Park 20
Phoebus 25, Warwick 0
Pulaski County 35, Bluefield, W.Va. 33
Thomas Dale 42, Hermitage 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
