Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge School 71, Fishburne Military 8

Bruton 21, West Point 7

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 30, Randolph-Macon Academy 8

Musselman, W.Va. 30, Sherando 26

Phoebus 41, Bethel 6

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35, Bishop Ireton 17

TJHS 20, Greensville County 6

Va. Episcopal 44, Broadwater Academy 0

Woodberry Forest 29, Georgetown Prep, Md. 28

Woodside 21, Heritage-Newport News 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

