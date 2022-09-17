Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Ridge School 71, Fishburne Military 8
Bruton 21, West Point 7
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 30, Randolph-Macon Academy 8
Musselman, W.Va. 30, Sherando 26
Phoebus 41, Bethel 6
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35, Bishop Ireton 17
TJHS 20, Greensville County 6
Va. Episcopal 44, Broadwater Academy 0
Woodberry Forest 29, Georgetown Prep, Md. 28
Woodside 21, Heritage-Newport News 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
