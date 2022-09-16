Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | EPL resumes with tributes to queen | Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 9:33 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 56, Monticello 0

Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 8

Bassett 42, William Byrd 21

Battlefield 48, C.D. Hylton 0

Brooke Point 28, Eastern View 6

Buckingham County 48, Fuqua School 8

Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 7

Central of Lunenburg 22, William Campbell 8

Chatham 21, Patrick County 19

Eastern Montgomery 20, Auburn 13

Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0

Fork Union Prep 19, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0

Graham 17, Union 8

Grundy 60, Castlewood 6

Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Independence 49, Washington, W.Va. 7

J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16

James Robinson 35, Chantilly 24

Kecoughtan 45, Gloucester 0

Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 0

Kettle Run 31, Riverside 0

King William 10, Caroline 6

Lafayette 35, York 21

Lake Taylor 41, Norview 0

Langley 48, Meridian High School 13

Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7

Loudoun Valley 44, Dominion 7

Madison County 23, William Monroe 7

Manchester 35, Powhatan 14

Maury 66, Granby 0

Midlothian 15, Lloyd Bird 7

Osbourn 12, Potomac 7

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7

R.E. Lee-Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21

Radford 28, Galax 7

Salem 55, Northside 14

Salem-Va. Beach 20, Tallwood 0

Snow Hill, Md. 42, Arcadia 6

Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7

Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 3

Trinity Episcopal 54, Norfolk Academy 7

W.T. Woodson 31, Falls Church 13

Warwick 77, Denbigh 0

Westfield 31, South County 20

Woodstock Central 21, Clarke County 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

