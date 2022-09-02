PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 33, William Fleming 17
Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6
Central – Wise 49, Marion 28
E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 6
Essex 40, Jamestown 0
Forest Park 40, Woodgrove 14
Freedom (W) 74, Riverbend 0
J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7
Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 6
K&Q Central 58, Windsor 0
King’s Fork High School 41, Smithfield 0
Lord Botetourt 70, Blacksburg 0
Louisa 45, Courtland 15
Nansemond River 13, Great Bridge 6
New Kent 21, Colonial Heights 14
Potomac School 32, Norfolk Academy 28
Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20
Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14
Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0
Salem 33, Franklin County 32
Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7
St. Albans, D.C. 20, Bishop Ireton 17
St. Michael 43, Fork Union Prep 0
Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14
Tennessee, Tenn. 35, Pulaski County 28
Union 42, Richlands 0
Virginia High 52, John Battle 14
Warwick 41, Bethel 0
Western Branch 2, Granby 0
William Campbell 76, Cumberland 18
Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7
Woodstock Central 37, Madison County 0
