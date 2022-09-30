PREP FOOTBALL= Annandale 55, Cardozo, D.C. 14 Battlefield 37, Freedom (South Riding) 0 Brentsville 42, Warren County 0 Briar Woods…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 55, Cardozo, D.C. 14

Battlefield 37, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Brentsville 42, Warren County 0

Briar Woods 34, Woodgrove 7

Buffalo Gap 44, Waynesboro 14

Centreville 63, W.T. Woodson 0

Clarke County 21, Lightridge 7

Collegiate-Richmond 16, Episcopal 10

Eastern View 54, Caroline 23

Freedom (W) 74, Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 27, Colgan 7

Gate City 28, Lebanon 14

Glenvar 19, James River-Buchanan 0

Goochland 21, Fluvanna 0

Good Counsel, Md. 36, Life Christian 7

Graham 27, George Wythe-Wytheville 7

Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21

J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 21

John Champe 58, Osbourn Park 0

Kettle Run 49, Liberty-Bealeton 42

Lake Braddock 50, South Lakes 10

Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24

Massaponax 14, North Stafford 13

Mountain View 48, Stafford 8

Mountain View 51, Massanutten Military 0

North Cross 44, Blue Ridge School 20

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Blacksburg 3

Patriot 65, Gainesville 29

Potomac 28, C.D. Hylton 0

Pulaski County 41, Hidden Valley 7

Rappahannock County 50, Quantico 0

Salem 6, Christiansburg 0

Salem-Va. Beach 63, Landstown 6

Sherando 39, Riverside 21

South County 51, Mount Vernon 6

Strasburg 28, East Rockingham 0

Tazewell 28, Grundy 14

Union 40, Thomas Walker 0

Unity Reed 35, Osbourn 0

Valley Forge Military, Pa. 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 14

West Springfield 58, Oakton 13

Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Castlewood, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.