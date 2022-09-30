PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 55, Cardozo, D.C. 14
Battlefield 37, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Brentsville 42, Warren County 0
Briar Woods 34, Woodgrove 7
Buffalo Gap 44, Waynesboro 14
Centreville 63, W.T. Woodson 0
Clarke County 21, Lightridge 7
Collegiate-Richmond 16, Episcopal 10
Eastern View 54, Caroline 23
Freedom (W) 74, Forest Park 0
Gar-Field 27, Colgan 7
Gate City 28, Lebanon 14
Glenvar 19, James River-Buchanan 0
Goochland 21, Fluvanna 0
Good Counsel, Md. 36, Life Christian 7
Graham 27, George Wythe-Wytheville 7
Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21
J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 21
John Champe 58, Osbourn Park 0
Kettle Run 49, Liberty-Bealeton 42
Lake Braddock 50, South Lakes 10
Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24
Massaponax 14, North Stafford 13
Mountain View 48, Stafford 8
Mountain View 51, Massanutten Military 0
North Cross 44, Blue Ridge School 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Blacksburg 3
Patriot 65, Gainesville 29
Potomac 28, C.D. Hylton 0
Pulaski County 41, Hidden Valley 7
Rappahannock County 50, Quantico 0
Salem 6, Christiansburg 0
Salem-Va. Beach 63, Landstown 6
Sherando 39, Riverside 21
South County 51, Mount Vernon 6
Strasburg 28, East Rockingham 0
Tazewell 28, Grundy 14
Union 40, Thomas Walker 0
Unity Reed 35, Osbourn 0
Valley Forge Military, Pa. 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 14
West Springfield 58, Oakton 13
Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Castlewood, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
