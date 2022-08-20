WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Zalatoris withdraws from BMW…

Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with sore back

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Will Zalatoris felt pain in his lower back and withdrew after four holes Saturday at the BMW Championship, saying he wanted to be ready for the FedEx Cup finale next week.

Zalatoris is coming off his first PGA Tour victory last week to start the PGA Tour’s postseason. The win moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and to No. 9 in the world.

He was 1 under for the day and 4-under par for the tournament — four shots out of the lead at the time — when he tweaked his lower back on a shot on the third hole. He got treatment on the course, played the next hole and the pain did not subside.

“He felt that it was best to withdraw from the BMW Championship so he can work with his trainer the next few days to get the inflammation to calm down. Will looks forward to playing next week in Atlanta,” Zalatoris’ manager, Allen Hobbs, said.

The PGA Tour season ends next week with the Tour Championship at East Lake, where all 30 players who qualify will have a chance to win the FedEx Cup and the $18 million prize.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up