Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 9:27 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 47, John Battle 6

Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Brunswick Academy 61, Pungo Christian, N.C. 26

Central – Wise 41, Eastside 7

Centreville 41, Herndon 7

Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3

Fairfax 33, Wakefield 0

Halifax County 21, Person, N.C. 12

K&Q Central 61, Colonial Beach 0

King William 21, Goochland 7

Lake Braddock 57, Hayfield 10

Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10

Liberty Christian 40, Magna Vista 0

Loudoun Valley 28, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Marion 29, Chilhowie 0

Menchville 47, Granby 3

Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7

Nottoway 22, Jamestown 0

Oakton 39, John R. Lewis 0

Orange County 35, Courtland 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Grundy 20

Poquoson 28, Southampton 0

Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24

Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0

Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

