World TeamTennis taking 2022 off; seeks new franchises

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 4:50 PM

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year.

WTT announced Wednesday that it is hoping to add new teams by 2023. The expansion fee is $1 million per franchise.

The league held single-site seasons during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and intends to return to matches played at teams’ home courts.

