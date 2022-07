Tour de France Results

Tuesday 4th Stage A 171.5-km (106 mile) from Dunkirk (France)—Calais 1. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 4hr,1min,36sec. 2. Jasper Philipsen,…

Tuesday 4th Stage A 171.5-km (106 mile) from Dunkirk (France)—Calais

1. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 4hr,1min,36sec.

2. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 08sec behind.

3. Christophe Laporte, France, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, TotalEnergies, same time.

6. Luca Mozzato, Italy, B&B Hotels-KTM, same time.

7. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

8. Hugo Hofstetter, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, same time.

10. Benjamin Thomas, France, COFIDIS, same time.

Also

36. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 4h,1min,44sec.

56. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

63. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

102. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, same time.

170. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 4h,07min,01sec.

172. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, same time.

Overall Standings

1. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 13hrs,2min,43sec.

2. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, 25sec. behind.

3. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 32.

4. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, 36.

5. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 38.

6. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 40.

7. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumba-Visma, 41.

8. Adam Yates, Great Britian, Ineos Grenadiers, 48.

9. Stefan Kung, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

10. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 49.

Also

21. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1min,8sec. behind.

25. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1min,13sec.

45. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1min,32sec.

62. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 1min,52sec.

158. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 6min,56sec.

174. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 18min.

Young Riders Standings

1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 4h,1min,44sec.

2. Luca Mozzato, Italy, B&B Hotels-KTM, same time.

3. Alberto Dainese, Italy, Team DSM, same time.

4. Fred Wright, Great Britain, Team Bahrain, same time.

5. Stefan Bissegger, Switzerland, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

6. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

7. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. Georg Zimmerman, Germany, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time.

9. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, same time.

10. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

Also

12. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 4h,1min,44sec..

25. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 5min,17sec behind.

26. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, same time.

Mountain Standings

1. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, 5 points.

2. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 1.

