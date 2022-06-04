RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Wake Forest hits 3…

Wake Forest hits 3 homers in 1st, eliminate LIU 10-4

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Michael Turconi, Brendan Tinsman and Brock Wilkin homered in the top of the first inning and Wake Forest went on to post a 10-4 win over Long Island on Saturday in a loser-out game of the College Park Regional.

Tommy Hawke drew a leadoff walk before Turconi’s one-out drive to right-center field put the Demon Deacons on the scoreboard. Tinsman followed with a home run to left field and Wilken hit a two-out solo shot to left-center. Tinsman’s homer was his 24th, tying the school’s single-season record.

That was plenty of support for Josh Hartie (7-6), who allowed three hits and one run through seven innings.

Wake Forest plays another elimination game on Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s late game between Maryland and Connecticut.

The Demon Deacons (41-18-1) pushed the lead to 8-0 in the sixth with three run-scoring singles, including a two-run hit by Tinsman.

Hawke finished 4-for-5 and Tinsman and Adam Cecere were both 3-for-5 as Wake Forest had 17 hits.

No. 9 batter Jack Power hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Long Island (37-21).

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up