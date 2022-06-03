RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Maryland pounds Long Island 23-2 in regional opener

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 11:00 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ian Petrutz went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, Nick Lorusso and Troy Schreffler drove in four apiece and No. 15 overall seed Maryland steamrolled Long Island 23-2 in the College Park Regional on Friday.

Maryland (46-12) advances to play Connecticut on Saturday. Long Island (37-20) will play an elimination game against Wake Forest earlier Saturday.

The Terrapins got all the runs they would need in the bottom of the second. Lorusso had a two-run double, Matt Shaw capped the rally with a two-run homer and two errors by the Sharks led to eight unearned runs in a nine-run inning.

Maryland stretched the lead to 12-0 in the third on Lorusso’s RBI double and a two-run double by Schreffler. Luke Shliger’s two-run homer ignited a seven-run fourth that was capped by Petrutz’s two-run double. Petrutz hit a solo shot in the sixth.

Long Island’s runs came on a solo homer by Connor Price in the seventh and a run-scoring double in the ninth by EJ Exposito.

Ryan Ramsey (11-1) struck out 11 in five shutout innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and two walks.

Joshua Loeschorn (11-3) took the loss for the Sharks, yielding nine runs — one earned — on five hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

