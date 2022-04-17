RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Washington, DC Sports

Yankees’ Cortes strikes out side on 9 pitches in 4th

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 2:57 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against Baltimore, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth Sunday.

Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.

Cortes also struck out the side in the second. He had 12 strikeouts through five innings.

