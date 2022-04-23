RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Pefok scores 2 for…

Pefok scores 2 for Young Boys, 21 goals top Swiss League

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American forward Jordan Pefok scored twice to increase his Swiss league-leading goals total to 21 in Young Boys’ 3-1 win against visiting Servette on Saturday night.

Pefok put Young Boys ahead in the 12th minute when he headed Ulisses Garcia’s cross past goalkeeper Jérémy Frick from 8 yards. He headed in Edimilson Fernandes’ cross in the 42nd minute from 8 yards for a 2-0 lead.

The 25-year-old forward, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 26 goals in 42 club games this season, including 21 league goals in 30 matches.

Pefok made his U.S. debut on March 25, 2021, and has one goal in nine international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up