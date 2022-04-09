RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile strike | DC orchestra's benefit concert | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Washington, DC Sports » American Jordan Pefok scores…

American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss league-leading 18th goal

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American forward Jordan Pefok converted a penalty kick for his Swiss league-leading 18th goal of the season, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw against visiting Lausanne on Saturday.

Pefok tied the score 1-1 in the 52nd minute, beating David von Ballmoos to the goalkeeper’s right.

The 25-year-old forward, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 23 goals in 40 club games this season. He has scored 18 league goals in 28 matches.

Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in nine international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up