Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:24 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region D=

Woodgrove 63, Briar Woods 42

VHSL Regional Final=

Class 1=

Region C=

Parry McCluer 49, Auburn 48

Class 3=

Region A=

Lakeland 51, New Kent 41

Class 5=

Region A=

Princess Anne 70, Kempsville 51

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

First Round=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 70, Collegiate-Richmond 38

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 59, Episcopal 51

Division II=

First Round=

Norfolk Christian School 41, Highland-Warrenton 39

The Covenant School 56, Isle of Wight Academy 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

